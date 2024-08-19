  1. Politics
Iran succeeded in uniting Resistance Fronts against Israel

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Ex-Israeli regime's War Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Iran has succeeded in uniting the Resistance Fronts as the regime is engaged in a war of attrition.

The Zionist regime engaged in a war of attrition, exactly as the Iranians wanted, and they succeeded in uniting the fronts against the Zionist regime, Liberman emphasized.

Back on August 19, he said that waiting for Iran’s retaliatory operation is an achievement for Tehran and the Axis of Resistance.

According to the Sama news agency, Lieberman made the remarks in reference to Iran’s promised retaliation against the Zionist regime over the assassination of former Political Bureau Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

