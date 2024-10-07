New mural unveiled at Tehran’s Enghelab Square

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The latest mural at the iconic Enghelab Square in Tehran was unveiled on Sunday morning after conducting Operation ‘True Promise-2’.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.