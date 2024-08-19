Gaza ceasefire has nothing to do with Iran response to Israel

"The ceasefire is an international demand, that more than ten months of killing must stop, and these negotiations continue within the framework of the global demand and the will of the Palestinian side," Nasser Kan'ani said while answering the questions raised by journalists in his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran was the most important and strongest international supporter of stopping the war in Gaza, he said, adding that the country would continue to support the efforts of other countries in this regard.

"But this issue has nothing to do with Iran's legitimate right to respond to the aggressor," he emphasized.

"The official guest of Iran was targeted by a terrorist attack on Iranian soil and was martyred. He was the leader of the process of political negotiations to establish a ceasefire. Therefore, the (Israeli) regime basically showed that it is not willing to follow the political process by assassinating Haniyeh."

Iran has the right to defend its security and territorial integrity based on the United Nations Charter, he underlined.

Kan'ani further stressed that calling on Iran to show restraint in such a situation is an irrational request.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Earlier in August, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

MP/TSN channel