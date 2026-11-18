The companies affected in Tuesday’s asset freezes include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and SAG (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which construct and develop homes in West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law.

The measures were announced shortly before the final deadlines for the tenders for E1, a settlement project that would bisect the West Bank and cut it off from occupied East al-Quds, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of an independent state.

The government also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, a group it said had regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks from delivering food, water, and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Britain’s relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza as well as the Israeli regime's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

The Zionist regime in September threatened to close the British consulate building in East al-Quds in response to London’s decision to impose trade sanctions on Israeli settlements.

British and Israeli diplomats last month reached a last-minute agreement to avoid the closure.

MNA