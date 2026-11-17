The Navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it was the fourth incident to have occurred since morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy reported massive explosions and fires aboard a supertanker and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier in the Strait of Hormuz after both vessels struck naval mines.

According to the IRGC Navy’s public relations office, the two vessels suffered powerful explosions and extensive fires several hours ago after hitting naval mines.

One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, while the other was an LPG carrier.

The IRGC Navy said the vessels had been receiving air cover from a large number of American fighter jets and aircraft, adding that they caught fire and were immobilized following powerful explosions caused by the mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA