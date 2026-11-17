The meeting was hosted by Sayid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, and attended by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, the three sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand interregional cooperation in the economic, trade, transport, and transit sectors. Highlighting the existing potential to expand economic relations among the three countries, they also emphasized strengthening trade exchanges along the Central Asia–Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman route.

The three foreign ministers further stressed the need for planning to expand regional transportation networks and improve connectivity, as well as to complete and upgrade the infrastructure related to these routes.

MNA/7014331