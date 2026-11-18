Media sources reported several explosions at U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Al-Jazeera reported.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a security warning about danger and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, go to the nearest safe place and follow news through official channels to maintain public safety.

Some unofficial sources reported that several drones scored direct and precise hits on one of the U.S. bases in Bahrain, with flames rising from the site. They said Sheikh Isa Air Base was the target of the drone strikes.

A media source reported that a number of U.S. forces were wounded following the bombardment of Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's army announced that its air defense systems were confronting drone attacks.

MNA