In remarks published on Tuesday evening, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi emphasized Iran’s response to any potential aggression, saying that even the impact of a single projectile in the country’s desert areas would not go unanswered.

Naghdi stressed that Iran would respond to any act of aggression, saying that even the impact of a single projectile in the country’s desert areas would not go unanswered.

He stated: “Whatever action they take, our responses will continue for as long as necessary and for as many days as required.”

He added that these actions would be carried out with the aim of defending the nation, its ideals, and Iran’s territorial integrity.

MNA