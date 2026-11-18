Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday that recent absurd claims published by the New York Times about Iran's dams, along with CNN's fabricated "dirty bomb" narrative, are part of a calculated disinformation campaign designed to create pretexts for further aggression and war crimes.

The mission said Iran completely rejects these baseless claims, adding that no amount of propaganda or misleading information can hide aggression, legitimize war crimes or exonerate those responsible for such horrific crimes.

It stressed that any deliberate attack on civilian dams and water infrastructure is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, and that those who order, are involved in planning, approving or carrying out such attacks bear criminal responsibility and must be held accountable under international law.

MNA