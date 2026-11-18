IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, in a message mocking the U.S. military's Central Command, said that with such a record, the CENTCOM commander should be considered worthy of a "damage medal," adding that he appears to be setting new records in inflicting losses on the drone fleet under his command.



Mohebbi said the U.S. military should now answer for repeated losses to its expensive equipment, rather than display military superiority, noting that the losses are added daily to the list of its operational failures.



MNA