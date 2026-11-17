The exhibition opened in Tehran on Tuesday, featuring around 420 domestic companies and 25 representatives of foreign companies and brands from countries, including China, Germany, Italy, Russia, India, Turkey, and the UK.

Participants are showcasing their latest products, technologies and services in steel, mining, non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminum and zinc, as well as casting, machinery, raw materials and related industries.

Specialized conferences, panels and training workshops will also be held alongside the event to discuss developments and challenges facing the metallurgical industry.

The four-day exhibition runs from November 17 to 20, 2026, at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

MNA/IRN