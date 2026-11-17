A Yemeni military source warned on Tuesday that "Saudi Arabian airspace— exept for skies over Mecca and Medina—is no longer safe.

According to the source, the Yemeni armed forces are warning employees and civilians to stay away from airports and facilities located in Saudi Arabia.

The source further warned that Aramco and its branches in Saudi Arabia are the prime targets of the Yemeni armed forces.

In terms of crude oil and natural gas reserves, Aramco is considered one of the most valuable companies in the world, with an estimated market value of between $4 trillion and $5 trillion USD.

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