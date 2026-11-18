Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said CNN's claim that Iran planned to use chemical weapons in Washington is a shameful lie and a reversal of history.

In a post on a social media platform, Gharibabadi said Iran is among the biggest victims of chemical weapons, targeted with these inhumane weapons with the support of today's claimants, especially the United States. He said the truth must not fall victim to a propaganda war.

In a second message, Gharibabadi said the New York Times, which raised and normalized a plan to attack Iran's dams on the pretext of their alleged proximity to missile facilities, cannot absolve itself of responsibility for the humanitarian and legal consequences.

He said targeting critical civilian infrastructure is a war crime, and that normalizing and carrying out such acts will not be without cost.

MNA