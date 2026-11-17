In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “The history of Venezuela and Cuba has shown that the destiny of nations is determined not by the White House, but by the will of the independent, and resilient people of these countries.”

The abduction of the President of Venezuela and the intensification of the economic blockade against Cuba are the clear examples of illegal actions by the United States against independent nations, Gharibabadi underlined.

The history of these countries has shown that the destiny of nations is determined not by the White House, but by the will of their independent, freedom-seeking and resilient people, the deputy foreign minister opined.

MNA