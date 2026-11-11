Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said he discussed Caspian Sea issues and ways to counter U.S. unilateral actions and the plan known as "Iron Gate" in a meeting with Russia's ambassador.

In a post on social media, Gharibabadi said Tehran and Moscow stress the need for coordination and cooperation against common threats.

He added that the interests of the Caspian littoral states will be secured by maintaining the sea's stability and security.

MNA