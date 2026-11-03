Qatari delegation in Tehran for mediation talks

A Qatari delegation traveled to Tehran on Monday night to continue Doha's mediation efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions, the London- and Doha-based, Qatar-owned Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed news outlet reported, citing an informed Iranian source.

The source said the delegation is headed by the adviser to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister. It is the third Qatari delegation visit to Tehran in the past week, part of Doha's intensified efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington and bring the two sides' views closer to reach an agreement to stop the war.

According to the report, the Qatari delegation had also traveled to Tehran the previous Sunday and returned to Iran again on Friday. After intensive talks lasting 12 hours, the delegation left Tehran together with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Gharibabadi had held similar talks in Doha as part of the consultations.

Reuters also reported that Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about a possible agreement between the US and Iran.

MNA