In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the tankers had attempted to pass through the route under the direct guidance of American officers and with the support of U.S. military fighter jets.

The statement said the two tankers exploded, lighting up the skies over the Strait of Hormuz for hours. They exploded a short distance from two previously targeted tankers.

According to the IRGC Navy, the incident marks the sixth oil tanker to catch fire and sink in the Strait of Hormuz since the previous day. It also said pollution caused by the explosions had spread across the coastal areas and waters of the strait.

The IRGC Navy described the actions as punitive measures in response to the U.S. military's illegal blockade and violations of Iran's regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz.

It warned oil company owners that the U.S.-backed southern passage through the strait had been mined, cautioning that trusting U.S. military officials and cooperating with them would put their vessels at risk.

MNA