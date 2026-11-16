Headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the meeting started with the participation of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

In this meeting, attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from ECO member states, discussions will focus on the organization’s measures to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transport, energy, and tourism.

According to the scheduled program, the recent developments in the region, ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening relations between the member states will be discussed.

In addition, the Economic Cooperation Organization’s 2035 Vision Document, aimed at outlining the horizon for the organization’s cooperation over the coming decade, will be reviewed.

In addition to the participation of representatives from member states, senior officials from several international and regional organizations, including the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the deputy secretary-general of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and executive director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), are participating in this meeting.

During the summit, the chairmanship of the ECO will be transferred from Kazakhstan to Pakistan, which will assume the rotating presidency of the Economic Cooperation Organization for a two-year term (2026–2027).

The Islamic Republic of Iran will host the 18th summit of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran in the current Iranian month of Azar.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday at the head of a political-economic delegation to attend the 30th meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Araghchi was welcomed on arrival at Nur Khan Air Base by representatives of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghaddam.

MNA