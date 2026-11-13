Speaking in this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard stated that if it had not been for the self-sacrifices of fighters and combatants during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), the scientific prowess, knowledge, and technology, along with these missile stockpiles that generate authority were not been at the disposal of the Islamic nation, and also the Axis of Resistance.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching resistance and steadfastness of the noble people of the country and the powerful Armed Forces who managed to come out victorious in the face of US and Israeli aggression waged against the country.

He then pointed to the National Aerospace Week and martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Iranian Missile Program martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, and commemorated the name and memory of other martyred military commanders, including former IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, martyr Mahmoud Bagheri, former IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Brigadier General Pakpour, etc. who elevated the standing of the Islamic Iran on the international stage.

Turning to the role of indigenous knowledge and technology in the development of the country’s missile capabilities, the senior cleric stated, “Outstanding and distinguished military commanders, including martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, martyr Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, and martyr General Mousavi have shifted the balance of power in favor of Iran and the Muslim nations of the region through designing and mass production of drones and missiles equipped with precision-guided, maneuverable warheads.

Outlining the pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense doctrine, Hoj. Aboutorabi-Fard stressed, “Iran’s defense doctrine is based on a precise calculation, so that the cost of aggression must be rendered disproportionately high for any aggressor, including the United States. Hence, the enemy’s strategy must be shattered through the use of precision-guided projectiles, warheads capable of maneuvering up to the moment of impact.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the interim Friday prayers Leader pointed to the space achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stages, stating, “By launching indigenous satellites into Earth's orbit using domestically manufactured satellite launch vehicles, Iran has joined the group of nations that possess a complete space capability.”

Referring to the recently unveiled Iranian missile city, the cleric considered unveiling of the new missile city of the IRGC Aerospace Force as a proud manifestation of the preparation and prayed for the God Almighty to increase strength and power of the Armed Forces and the Islamic Establishment in the worldwide.

Referring to the recent two wars (12-, and 40-day) imposed by the US and Israeli against the country, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard stressed that the powerful Armed Forces of the country along the noble nation of the Islamic Iran undermined the grandeur of the Global Arrogance in the world.

MNA/ 7009474