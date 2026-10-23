Senior cleric lauds nation for preserving national unity

Speaking this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard said that described the resistance and preserving national unity in the face of the enemy's threats as a great asset that has to be preserved by all means.

He went through the record of national unity in the face of foreign aggression since the World War II, descrbing the nation's preserverance as the main factor that has saved the nation during the 12-day war, Ramadan war and the war that still goes on.

The senior cleric said that the United States failed to achieve any of its objectives in the recent war against Iran.

MNA/6986947