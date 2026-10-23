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Oct 23, 2026, 5:06 PM

Senior cleric lauds nation for preserving national unity

Senior cleric lauds nation for preserving national unity

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Hojjatoleslam Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard, Tehran’s Friday prayer provisional leaderhas praised the nation for keeping national unity despite all the plots srawn by enemy.

Speaking this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabi-Fard said that described the resistance and preserving national unity in the face of the enemy's threats as a great asset that has to be preserved by all means.

He went through the record of national unity in the face of foreign aggression since the World War II, descrbing the nation's preserverance as the main factor that has saved the nation during the 12-day war, Ramadan war and the war that still goes on.

The senior cleric said that the United States failed to achieve any of its objectives in the recent war against Iran.

MNA/6986947

News ID 248835

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