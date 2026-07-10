Iran not let US interfere in Strait of Hormuz: Senior cleric

Speaking in this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, interim Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard pointed to the issue of flagrant violation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), inked between Iran and the United States, by the US officials, stressing that the US officials violated the understanding structure with unilateral actions and criminal attacks and committed gross war crimes.

Of course, you [worshippers] should be aware that this memorandum was not prepared based on trust to the US, he said, adding that the understanding mechanism is a commitment for a commitment, and Iran today is more resolute and determined than ever in defending its national interests and rights of its allies in the region.

The Friday prayers leader seized this opportunity to thank and appreciate the country's powerful Armed Forces, the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for exercising sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and establishing its security in line with the interests of the regional countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran clearly states that under no circumstances, the United States will not be allowed to interfere in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz, he reiterated.

During the last four months, the terrorist US army used all its capacity to take the Strait of Hormuz out of the full control of the powerful Armed Forces of the country but that its army experienced bitter defeat in all operations and suffered great losses, the hojatoleslam opined, stating that they [American forces] did not achieve in the battlefield during the past 120 days, and today, the initiative is in the hands of Iran and the Axis of Resistance.

The senior cleric then referred to the magnificent farewell and funeral ceremonies held for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family members in the capital Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad, stating that farewell and funeral rituals for the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution demonstrated the authority of the Islamic Iran and also the Axis of Resistance on the international stage.

The freedom-seeking people of the world, especially the two brotherly nations of Iran and Iraq created an amazing and unparalleled epic in the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he added.

MNA/6883905