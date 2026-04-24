Martyred Leader led Islamic nation on path to power: cleric

Speaking in this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard pointed to the founding of the Islamic Revolution in 1963, emphasizing, “Today, the Islamic Iran faces threats to its interests from major powers, and the Islamic Revolution of Iran has raised the flag of confrontation with the Global Arrogance on the international stage.”

Hailing the outstanding characteristics of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hojjatoleslam Aboutorabifard pointed out that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been the standard-bearer of science, wisdom and rationality and has paved the way for a return to Islam, Holy Book and the spiritual life.

The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with his firm will, led the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah on the path of power and even after his martyrdom, this will led to the successful retaliatory attack of the powerful Armed Forces of the country on 13 US bases in the region in the first hours of the attack.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military officials and civilians.

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