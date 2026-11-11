US, Israel threatening global peace, security: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks at the threshold of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey.

In a post on his X account released on Wednesday, he wrote, “They waged war, claiming to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Then, they used the “PrSM” missile in Lamerd for the first time.”

“Now, they [US and Israel] invoke the “Mother of All Bombs” to pursue diplomacy through threats. No contradiction, but a disgrace. Who threatens global peace and security? He added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Turkey on Wednesday morning to attend and address the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31).

He was seen off by the First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref, the deputy for international affairs of the Leader's office and a group of cabinet members.

During the two-day trip, Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders taking part in the conference.

Some 196 countries will take part in the summit, with 71 represented at the level of presidents or prime ministers.

MNA