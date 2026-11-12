Iran's missile path cannot be stopped: IRGC chief

IRGC commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi said the path of Martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the founder of Iran's missile program, cannot be halted by threats or sanctions and continues with blood and faith.

In a message marking Aerospace Day, Vahidi said the occasion each year brings to mind the man who "smoothed the sky" for Islamic Iran.

He said Tehrani Moghaddam built the first missiles with empty hands but a heart full of trust in God, and that today's fighters build power in the heart of mountains and deep underground with the same spirit.

Vahidi said the enemy should know that the path of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam is not one that can be stopped by threats or sanctions, and that this path continues with blood and faith.

Vahidi said the IRGC is proud of its Aerospace Force and saluted the spirit of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam as well as Martyrs Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Mahmoud Bagheri and all fellow martyrs, urging the force to continue their path.

MNA