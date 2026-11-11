Pezeshkian meets Norwegian PM in Turkey

Pezeshkian met and held talks with Støre on the sidelines of the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, constructive dialogue, and multilateral cooperation in addressing shared global challenges.

Pezeshkian arrived in Turkey on Wednesday morning to attend and address the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), receiving a welcome from Turkish officials.

Before departing for Turkiye, Pezeshkian described COP31 as an opportunity to engage with world officials and present Iran’s position on the environmental consequences of war and aggression.

MNA