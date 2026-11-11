Weapons' production not to cease even under enemy bombardment

In a message penned to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC)'s Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, General Abdollahi has emphasized that resilience of the country’s missile and drone industries has reached a level that enables the uninterrupted production of weapons, even under the heavy enemy's fire and bombardment.

Releasing the message on the arrival of Aban 21, marking the 15th anniversary of martyrdom of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the "father" of Iran’s missile program, along with several of his comrades who were martyred while carrying out their assigned missions, he seized this opportunity to commemorate the name and memory of all commanders, specialists, combatants, and faithful, committed, and valiant elites of this strategic and history-making force i.e. IRGC, a force that serves as a source of pride for the Iranian people and the Islamic Resistance Front.

Furthermore, "I congratulate you [General Mousavi] on your glorious victories in the "second and third Sacred Defenses" wars imposed by the American-Zionist enemy against the country," he maintained.

“Any location posing a threat to Iran will be considered a direct target for asymmetric operations,” he said, and warned the United States and Israel that the previous blows inflicted by the powerful Armed Forces were merely the beginning and that any new miscalculations would result in even more devastating attacks.

Abdollahi describes the warning as credible and based on the capabilities and realities of Iran’s Armed Forces.

In conclusion, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate for a single moment to implement the directives and commands of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, highlighting, “Any location serving as a hub for threats against the existence of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic will become a direct target of asymmetric operations.”

Earlier on Tuesday, General Abdollahi, during an IRGC's Aerospace Force unveiling ceremony of a new underground missile city, said that Iranian Armed Forces will employ new missiles in the future war with the enemy.

General Abdollahi lauded the role played by the Armed Forces in defending the Islamic Republic, describing the personnel of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and their fellow servicemen across the military as “the true heroes of this country.”

MNA/ 7007550