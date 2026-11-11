Iran may target certain US bases in Europe if attacked again

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television network, Rezaei described the Iranian people’s resistance as the main factor behind the failure of US and Israeli calculations, saying Iran had inflicted a major defeat on its adversaries in military, political, diplomatic and economic fields.

Referring to the regional developments over the past three years, Rezaei said the Iranian people’s resilience and the emergence of new national capabilities had turned the confrontation into an international issue with far-reaching economic and political consequences.

Rezaei said Iran was not currently engaged in direct negotiations with the United States and had instead presented seven conditions, awaiting a clear and explicit response from Washington.

On the nuclear issue, he said not even a small amount of Iran’s enriched nuclear material would be transferred abroad and that all such material would remain inside the country.

Rezaei further said that one of Iran's ket conditions to end the war is an end to conflict in all fronts.

Rezaei stressed that the security of West Asian countries was interconnected and that lasting stability could not be achieved while one country remained exposed to insecurity and aggression.

He warned that Iran would expand the scope of its response if attacked again and would no longer limit its targets to those struck during previous rounds of fighting.

Rezaei said that, in addition to US military bases in the region, distant American military installations, certain islands and even US bases in European countries could be targeted, particularly if American aircraft used those facilities to launch attacks against Iran.

MNA