Another violating oil tanker catches fire in Strait of Hormuz

A violating tanker caught fire and was stopped after striking a naval mine in an unsafe area east of the Strait of Hormuz early today, Iran's Army Navy said.

The vessel had switched off its identification and navigation systems, like other tankers that struck mines and caught fire in recent days, according to the Army Navy's public relations office.

The Army Navy said war with Iran yields nothing but defeat, and repeated its warning to ship owners that the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe and closed to violating vessels intending to transit without coordination.

MNA