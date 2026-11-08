The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy said two violating tankers, one east of the Strait of Hormuz and one inside the strait, exploded and are burning intensely after striking mines while attempting to cross an unauthorized route.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said both vessels had committed multiple violations and switched off their navigation and positioning systems before trying to cross the unauthorized route.

The IRGC Navy warned that, as previously announced, any ship or vessel that cooperates with the aggressor and plundering U.S. military, defies Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and enters the unauthorized zone will certainly strike a mine, and urged vessels not to heed the fantasies of the CENTCOM commander.

MNA