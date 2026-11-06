Iranian women’s squash team wins bronze at Asian Championship

The historic victory came on Friday in the team’s fourth match of the tournament in Islamabad, marking a major milestone for Iranian women’s squash.

Iran took the lead in the opening match through Narges Soltani, who delivered a dominant performance to defeat her Pakistani opponent 3–0. Soltani secured the victory in straight games, winning 11–9, 11–5 and 11–8.

Pakistan fought back in the second match, with Baran Mohammadpour suffering a 3–1 defeat. The result levelled the overall team score at 1–1, leaving the tie to be decided in the third and final match.

Fereshte Eghtedari rose to the occasion, producing an impressive straight-games victory to seal Iran’s historic bronze medal. Eghtedari defeated her opponent 3–0, winning the games 11–8, 11–6 and 11–6 to secure the decisive point for Iran.

Iran had previously recorded a victory over South Korea before suffering a defeat against Hong Kong. Their triumph over Pakistan proved decisive, securing third place in Asia for the first time in the country's history.

The Iranian squad were headed by Elham Ramezani.

The historic bronze medal represents a significant achievement for Iranian women's squash and highlights the team's growing competitiveness on the Asian stage.

MNA