Iran's UN envoy counters US claims with martyrs' photos

Iran's ambassador and chargé d'affaires to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, responded to claims by US Ambassador Mike Waltz at the end of a UN Security Council meeting on Iran on Tuesday, showing photos of martyrs from the recent war and saying, "Speak based on facts, not accusations."

Darzi said the US representative could not provide any valid argument or justification for his country's blatant aggression against Iran and instead resorted to repeating lies and baseless accusations about Iran's peaceful nuclear program. He said Waltz repeated lies and raised baseless accusations to hide the truth, evade responsibility and escape accountability.

"Let us speak based on facts, not fabricated accusations," Darzi said. "The facts are clear: the United States and the Zionist regime have committed acts of aggression, including repeated military attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities that are under IAEA safeguards."

He said Iran is the victim of this war, not the aggressor. The aggressors are the United States and the Israeli regime, which have committed war crimes against the Iranian people. Residential areas, schools, hospitals, bridges, airports, energy facilities, sports complexes, cultural heritage sites, the railway network and other critical infrastructure were deliberately targeted and attacked.

While showing images of children and martyrs of the aggressive attacks against Iran to the world, Darzi said no amount of propaganda can change the facts, erase the suffering of the Iranian people or absolve those responsible of their international legal obligations. Those who ordered, carried out or facilitated these horrific crimes must be held accountable, not granted impunity.

Darzi stressed that the United States is the aggressor and Iran is the victim of this aggression. The positions of aggressor and victim must never be swapped. The United States cannot commit aggression, cause widespread civilian casualties and then use the UN Security Council to portray itself as the victim.

He said the United States, along with the Zionist regime, has carried out devastating attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. They have committed war crimes and will sooner or later be held accountable for all these horrific crimes against the Iranian people. They cannot escape or evade their responsibility.

MNA