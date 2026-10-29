Three violating oil tankers explode in Strait of Hormuz

Three violating oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting mines while crossing the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz over the past day, and were abandoned on the strait's southern shores, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy said in a statement.

The vessels had switched off all their radar and navigation systems and, ignoring warnings from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy, were trying to exit through the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz when they struck naval mines and exploded, according to the statement.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy said the unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe, adding that owners and crews of vessels are responsible for crossing these routes and should not pay attention to CENTCOM's illusions.

The statement said reality becomes clear on the ground, and that any provocative action backed by the terrorist and aggressor US army that disregards the strait's regulations will be dealt with decisively.

MNA