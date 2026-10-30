IRGC says two tankers halted in Hormuz Strait

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC Navy said the two oil tankers, one in the eastern part and the other in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, encountered incidents and were stopped in the southern waters of the strait while attempting to navigate through unauthorized routes.

According to the statement, both vessels had switched off all their navigation and positioning systems and, with the support of the US terrorist army, sought to leave the Strait of Hormuz through unauthorized routes.

The statement said that, despite receiving several radio warnings, the two tankers ignored the instructions, entered an unsafe area and encountered incidents before being halted off the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that the stoppage and fires aboard the violating vessels are the result of the US terrorist army’s hostile actions and the oil tankers’ disregard for Iranian regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA