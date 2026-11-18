Addressing the award-winning students, the president said that scientific knowledge combined with practical skills could provide effective solutions to the country's challenges.

Pezeshkian has stressed the importance of scientific excellence and young talent in national development, reiterating that no obstacle can prevent Iran from advancing scientifically and that his administration will create opportunities for talented young people to contribute to the country's management and development.

He stressed that Iran could overcome its problems by drawing on the capabilities of its scientists, specialists, entrepreneurs and young talents, adding that the country would not surrender to external pressure or aggression.

President Pezeshkian urged the young scholars to remain committed to their homeland and contribute to building its future. He said that despite attempts by adversaries to undermine Iran by targeting its military commanders, scientists and prominent figures, the resilience of the Iranian people had thwarted those objectives.

The president also highlighted education as a government priority, pledging to devote particular attention to addressing challenges in the country's educational system. He said the administration intended to improve educational standards through public participation, support from philanthropists and the use of successful international experiences.

Referring to cooperation with universities and academic communities, President Pezeshkian said Iran could benefit from the educational models and management practices of developed countries to improve its education system.

He further stressed that scientific achievements should translate into practical contributions to national development, saying his administration was determined to provide qualified specialists and talented young people with opportunities to assume managerial responsibilities and participate in major development projects.

Addressing foreign adversaries targeting Iran's scientific infrastructure, he questioned why they attacked research facilities and scientists if their objective was military confrontation.

MNA