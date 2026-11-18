TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – CITEX Technology-Driven Urban Solutions with the motto of “Iran Ahead ” was opened at Exhibition Center of Tehran’s Milad Tower late on Tuesday with the participation of Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani.

The knowledge-based companies have showcased their latest achievements and capabilities in the field of urban technologies and innovative solution for the city management.

CITEX (Iran Ahead) Exhibition will be held from November 17 to 20 at Milad Tower's exhibition center in Tehran. The exhibition is open to the public.