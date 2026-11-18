In a message, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution offered condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, describing him as one of the main pillars of teaching jurisprudence.

The Leader highlighted the late cleric's scholarly contributions, his daily seminary classes over recent decades, and his devotion to the household of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He extended his condolences to the Islamic seminaries, believers, and particularly Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani's family, and prayed for the late scholar to attain the highest ranks in the hereafter.

MNA