At least 28 people were martyred and wounded in a Saudi attack on a sponge factory in Yemen's Hodeidah overnight, according to preliminary figures, Al-Masirah reported.

Yemen's Health Ministry spokesman said search and recovery operations were continuing under extremely difficult conditions, with bodies completely burned, remains scattered and missing people still being sought.

On Tuesday night, Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced figures for Saudi attacks on the capital Sanaa and liberated provinces in recent hours.

He said Saudi warplanes carried out 81 air and missile attacks in the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib and Saada.

Saree said the attacks were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif bases, with missile attacks launched from Najran, and left dozens of civilians martyred and wounded.

He said the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the escalation against Yemen began has reached 5,264.

MNA