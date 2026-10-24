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Oct 24, 2026, 11:09 PM

Qalibaf not to attend BRICS meeting in India: Embassy

Qalibaf not to attend BRICS meeting in India: Embassy

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has said that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will not attend a meeting of BRICS parliament speakers in India due to unpredicted conditions that may arise.

  The floowing is the post of the Iranian Embassy in India on X:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi wishes to inform that, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, H.E. Dr. Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, will be unable to attend the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi.

It is also emphasized that the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the meeting. As one of the members of BRICS, Iran reaffirms its commitment to active and effective participation at the highest levels in the summits and meetings of this grouping.

In this regard, the Iranian delegation will continue its dialogue and consultations with delegations from BRICS member countries, with a view to expanding and deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of parliamentary relations and cooperation.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran also expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of India for its gracious hospitality and the arrangements made to host this meeting. It wishes the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries every success and hopes that it will yield constructive outcomes towards strengthening cooperation and engagement among member countries.

MNA

News ID 248866

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