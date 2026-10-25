Iran's 7-day plan set on Hormuz not yet conveyed to US side

An informed source has said that Tehran’s existing seven-day plan outlining its conditions for reopening the strategic waterway was already conveyed to the Americans.

The source described reports by the Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya as “a lie and fabrication,” consistent with what the source called the “quasi-media outlet’s” pattern of false reporting on Iran.

The Al-Arabiya reports alleged that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of the US maritime blockade.

“Iran does not accept any arrangement based on the equation of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the blockade,” the source said.

Tehran is instead circumventing the restrictions through its own methods and will ultimately break them, the source added.

The informed official emphasized that Iran’s seven-day plan, which includes Tehran’s demands for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, had previously been transferred to the American side through mediators.

Until all of Iran’s demands are met, one of which is the removal of disruptions to Iranian ports and shipping, the insecurity imposed by the American enemy in the Strait of Hormuz will not be eliminated.

“The whole world knows very well that the cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the aggressive and interventionist actions of the United States,” the source stated. “For this reason, stopping these illegal actions is a common demand of the countries of the region and the world.”

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was reached in June after the US-Israeli aggression that began in late February. The agreement had called for an end to hostilities on all fronts, the lifting of the illegal US naval blockade on Iranian ports, restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and subsequent negotiations on other issues.

MNA