Top Iranian officials hold their regular meeting on Sunday

In the meeting, which was held at the presidential Palace in downtown Tehran, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei reviewed the country’s latest developments and discussed key ongoing issues.

The top three officials have held such a meeting since the time the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ordered them to get together at the start of the week in the Iranian calandar to discuss the most important issues in the country and try to expedite the implemntation of polices to resolve the people's problems.

MNA