  1. Politics
Oct 23, 2026, 9:41 AM

Iran Army spox.:

No leaders in history have been more criminal than US ones

No leaders in history have been more criminal than US ones

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for Iran’s Army, criticized US officials’ remarks about Iran, describing American leaders as among the most criminal figures in history.

In a post on the social media platform X, Akraminia referred to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks about targeting commercial vessels, saying that the United States had also carried out attacks during negotiations that, according to him, killed civilians and sailors.

The Iranian Army spokesperson cited the deaths of 168 children and several athletes in attacks involving prohibited bombs. He also referred to the killing of 104 sailors and an attack on a wedding ceremony.

Akraminia concluded by questioning whether history, dating back to ancient times, had ever seen criminals comparable to the current US leadership.

MNA

News ID 248826

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