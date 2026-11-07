Hormuz not to be reopened until Iran’s 7 conditions are met

Akraminia warned that any renewed aggression or adventurism in the region will not lead to reopening of the strategic waterway.

Speaking about the recent meeting between Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and senior military commanders, Akraminia said the Leader has outlined several strategic directives concerning regional developments and the Armed Forces’ readiness.

The Army spokesman outlined the achievements gained by the powerful Iranian Armed Forces in the recent war, emphasizing the increased national cohesion and the readiness of the Armed Forces.

He said these directives included maintaining intelligent combat readiness by combining all hard and soft power capabilities, ensuring a swift response to any enemy aggression, and delivering an effective response capable of deterring the adversary from further adventurism or attacks.

Akraminia said the Leader’s emphasis on an effective response has been issued as a command, adding that the Armed Forces would direct their operational efforts toward achieving tangible results and making any aggressor regret its actions.

He also highlighted the directive for a response without geographical restrictions, noting that the US maintains military bases and deploys forces and equipment beyond West Asia. Accordingly, Iran’s Armed Forces would regard all US enemy assets, both tangible and intangible, as potential targets without geographical limitations in the event of aggression the spokesman said.

Turning to the seven conditions announced by senior Iranian security officials, the Army spokesman stressed that they constitute the sole path to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

He reiterated that neither renewed aggression nor further provocations in the region would bring about the waterway’s reopening, saying Washington must accept the conditions communicated to it through Iranian political and security officials.

During his recent meeting with senior commanders, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, underscored intelligent combat readiness as a prerequisite for maximum deterrence and ordered an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response to any threat.

MNA