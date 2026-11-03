Iran’s response for renewed attack more extensive, remorseful

Any further aggression by the United States will be met with an immediate and crushing response, one more extensive than before, he said, emphasizing that should a new war breaks out, the geography of the conflict will not remain confined to the West Asia region.

In accordance with directives issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are updating their target database, encompassing various tangible and intangible assets of the American-Zionist enemy, General Akraminia underlined.

Should any new act of adventurism start, US military facilities, equipment, forces, and interests, wherever they may be within reach, could become targets for retaliation, the Army spokesman further noted.

He went on to say that the enemy sought to establish a ground front along the country’s western borders by equipping counterrevolutionary and separatist groups based in Kurdistan Region of Iraq, adding, "With the deployment of Armed Forces units and implementation of the preemptive operations against these separatist groups' positions, their malicious and sinister objectives were thwarted."

Earlier, he had emphasized that any renewed US aggression against the country will be met with an immediate, decisive response on a larger scale than before.

MNA