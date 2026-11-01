Any new US attacks to be met with urgent response than before

In the event of outbreak of a new war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, its scope will not be confined to West Asia, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia highlighted.

He went on to say that a potential future war could last considerably longer than the previous one.

Iran's shift in military doctrine from a purely defensive posture toward an offensive approach began some time ago and was also demonstrated in practice during the recent war, the Army spokesman added.

According to the spokesman, the Iranian response to any renewed American aggression would be “more crushing and extensive” than the one the aggressors were served during the previous unprovoked American-Israeli aggression that targeted the Islamic Republic.

Throughout the aggression, he said, the Armed Forces’ response extended from the Israeli-occupied territories to US military bases in regional countries.

However, the forces have strengthened their operational readiness, expanded their defensive and offensive capabilities, and have been instructed to update their target bank to include more US-Israeli assets, the official said.

“Should a new military adventure be launched, US facilities, equipment, personnel, and interests could be targeted wherever they are within reach,” he added.

Earlier, Akraminia had issued a stark warning to the United States, saying that the Army forces are precisely monitoring the US movements in the region.

“Embark on an adventure; we are expanding the geography of war,” General Akraminia underlined.

MNA