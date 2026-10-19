Iran's 1st VP Aref arrives in Tajikistan for SCO PMs meeting

Upon his arrival in Dushanbe International Airport, Aref was received by First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholiqzoda.

Prior to his trip to the Republic of Tajikistan, Aref had stated that developing economic cooperation and artificial intelligence are among Iran’s priorities at the organization.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 with the participation of five or six countries and now, it has 10 official members, all of which are significant countries within the region and the Iranian civilizational sphere.

MNA