  1. Economy
Oct 19, 2026, 7:40 PM

China reaffirms opposition to US unilateral sanctions on Iran

China reaffirms opposition to US unilateral sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Chinese Premier Li Qiang described US and Israeli actions against Iran as an act of aggression and reaffirmed Beijing’s firm opposition to unilateral US sanctions.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Prime Ministers on Monday.

Li said that the US and Israeli attacks on Iran had taken place amid negotiations and without authorization from the UN Security Council.

He stressed that China’s position in condemning the actions of the United States and Israel was clear and firm.

Reaffirming Beijing’s opposition to unilateral US sanctions, Li called for the revival of the Islamabad Agreement and emphasized China’s comprehensive support for Iran’s legitimate rights on the international stage.

He aso highlighted the shared commitment of Tehran and Beijing to expanding bilateral relations, noting that the two countries’ civilizations, with thousands of years of history and deep cultural ties, provide a strong foundation for strengthening friendship between the two nations.

Li said China was determined to further deepen relations with Iran and would firmly defend Iran’s legitimate rights in internatioPin clipboard items to stop them expiring after 1 hournal forums.

MNA

News ID 248724

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