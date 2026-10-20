  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2026, 11:06 AM

SCO must go beyond condemning US-Israel aggression: Iran VP

SCO must go beyond condemning US-Israel aggression: Iran VP

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) –Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has said Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must move beyond merely condemning US-Israeli aggression and sanctions imposed against Iran, and also strengthen its economic power.

Speaking at the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Prime Ministers, held in Tajik capital of Dushanbe, the vice president emphasized the economic consequences of the US unilateral measures taken against the independent states.

A sustainable response to shared economic threats cannot be limited merely to condemning them; rather, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members must strengthen their own economic capacities., he opined.

Aref presented Iran’s proposals for accelerating the establishment of an independent development bank, forming an energy consortium, expanding trade using national currencies, and developing transit corridors.

The full text of Aref’s speech at the SCO’s meeting is read as follows,

This item is being updated...............................................................

News ID 248746
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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