SCO must go beyond condemning US-Israel aggression: Iran VP

Speaking at the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Prime Ministers, held in Tajik capital of Dushanbe, the vice president emphasized the economic consequences of the US unilateral measures taken against the independent states.

A sustainable response to shared economic threats cannot be limited merely to condemning them; rather, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members must strengthen their own economic capacities., he opined.

Aref presented Iran’s proposals for accelerating the establishment of an independent development bank, forming an energy consortium, expanding trade using national currencies, and developing transit corridors.

The full text of Aref’s speech at the SCO’s meeting is read as follows,

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