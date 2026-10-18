  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2026, 10:33 PM

Pakistan’s Asim Munir could visit Tehran this week

Pakistan’s Asim Munir could visit Tehran this week

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Pakistan’s senior military commander, Asim Munir, is likely to visit Tehran this week, according to some unconfirmed reports by journalists on social media.

The reported visit is expected to follow the close cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in bilateral affairs, including security, as well as Pakistan’s role in regional developments and Iran–U.S. negotiations.

Iranian officials have stated that Pakistan remains the main mediator between Tehran and Washington, with messages exchanged through Pakistani officials and subsequently through Qatar.

Neither Iranian nor Pakistani diplomatic sources have confirmed the reports by the time this news piece was being published by Mehr.

MNA

News ID 248692

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News