Ghalibaf warns regional states against anti-Iran use of AI

In a post on his account on X, Ghalibaf wrote that a “Persian Gulf Data Management Authority” was on its way.

Addressing regional governments, investment funds and companies, the parliament speaker advised them against providing any resources to artificial intelligence or data companies that assist military aggression or are involved in the killing of children.

He specified that such support should include no funding, equity, land or energy.

Anyone who helps them will face our coercive action, Ghalibaf stressed.

MNA