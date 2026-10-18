  1. Technology
Oct 18, 2026, 10:42 PM

Ghalibaf warns regional states against anti-Iran use of AI

Ghalibaf warns regional states against anti-Iran use of AI

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned regional government against providing resources to artificial intelligence and data companies in potential aggression on Iran.

In a post on his account on X, Ghalibaf wrote that a “Persian Gulf Data Management Authority” was on its way.

Addressing regional governments, investment funds and companies, the parliament speaker advised them against providing any resources to artificial intelligence or data companies that assist military aggression or are involved in the killing of children.

He specified that such support should include no funding, equity, land or energy.

Anyone who helps them will face our coercive action, Ghalibaf stressed.

MNA

News ID 248694

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