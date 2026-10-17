Araghchi arrives in Baghdad to attend OIC meeting (+VIDEOS)

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s top diplomat will present Iran’s positions and hold bilateral meetings with fellow foreign ministers.

Upon his arrival to Baghdad, Araghchi paid tribute to former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, PMU) at the site where they were martyred in a US strike, shortly after arriving in Baghdad.

The 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in Baghdad on October 17–18, under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development."

MNA